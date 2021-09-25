$133.36 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $133.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the lowest is $128.16 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $529.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $559.48 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

