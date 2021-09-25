$167.80 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce sales of $167.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

