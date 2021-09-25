1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $2.48 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005802 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $447.16 million and approximately $262.28 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043159 BTC.

1inch Profile

1INCH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

