1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $166,424.65 and $542,550.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00144055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.01 or 1.00067078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.70 or 0.06835189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00776930 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

