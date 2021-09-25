$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

