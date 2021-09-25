$2.06 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,998,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,966,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

