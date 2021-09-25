$2.07 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.96. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,337,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $215.94. The company had a trading volume of 689,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

