$2.07 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.96. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,337,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $215.94. The company had a trading volume of 689,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.