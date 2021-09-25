$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.34. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $443,000.

HELE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.44. 98,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

