$2.21 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

ROK traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $214.70 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.