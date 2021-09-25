$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average of $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

