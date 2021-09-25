$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

