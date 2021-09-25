$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.56. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $473,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $3,321,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.