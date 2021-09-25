$212.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post sales of $212.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $951.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $279.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

