$251.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce sales of $251.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.90 million to $256.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

