$27.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce sales of $27.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.93 million to $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $116.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

