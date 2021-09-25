$29.12 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $29.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the highest is $29.43 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $126.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $129.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $147.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.11 million, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

