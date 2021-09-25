2,988,728 Shares in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,988,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Largo Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,895. Largo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.66 million and a PE ratio of 33.03.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

