$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 446,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,334 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

