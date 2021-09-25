$3.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.36. 91,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.