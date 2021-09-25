$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $81,748,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $65,299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.