$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,399,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.