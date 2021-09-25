32,273 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,821,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.89. 3,630,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.