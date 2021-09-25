33,281 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.