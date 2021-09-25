$397.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $397.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.51 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

