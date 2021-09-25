3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

MMM stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.30. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.