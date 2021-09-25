3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.04. 2,075,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.30. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

