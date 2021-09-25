$425.20 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $425.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the lowest is $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million.

PLUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS opened at $104.07 on Friday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

