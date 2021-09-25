4,297 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $139,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,277 shares of company stock worth $38,503,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.