$45.01 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $45.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $46.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $180.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $188.62 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Raymond James increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE CSR opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.