$47.39 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $47.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $192.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.89 million, with estimates ranging from $182.26 million to $210.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

