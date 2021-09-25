51,697 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $213.61. 1,908,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

