$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $55.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the lowest is $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $201.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $25.57 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

