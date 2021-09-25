$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.64 million to $62.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

NYSE RC opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

