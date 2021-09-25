$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the highest is $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

