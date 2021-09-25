71,906 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $156.57. 3,345,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

