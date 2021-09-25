7,691 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

