$82.55 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $82.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.84 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $337.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth about $387,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33. QAD has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $89.01.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

