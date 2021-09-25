8,516 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,956,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

