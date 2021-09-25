8PAY Tops One Day Volume of $130,369.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $618,379.32 and $130,369.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00134262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.69 or 1.00244638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.77 or 0.06726566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00762771 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

