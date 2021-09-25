Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.76 on Friday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

