Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $39.99 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

