Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Abiomed worth $55,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 316.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 30.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 46.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.