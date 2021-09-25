abrdn plc Acquires 12,283 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

