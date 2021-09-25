abrdn plc Acquires 4,203 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP opened at $170.13 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.62 and a 12-month high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.