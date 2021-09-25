abrdn plc Acquires 7,117 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.