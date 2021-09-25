abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.