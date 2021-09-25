abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $66,523,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $34,350,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 768,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

