abrdn plc Buys 22,708 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

