abrdn plc Buys Shares of 8,660 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 261.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 363.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $147.06 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

