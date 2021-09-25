abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Seagen by 480.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 73.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $161.34 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

